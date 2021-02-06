GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — On Feb. 1, the National Park Service began accepting applications for noncommercial river trip permits to raft the Colorado River through Grand Canyon National Park.
The permits are for specific launch dates within calendar year 2022.
A total of 246 permits will be available for 12-25 day river trips. Eligible individuals may apply online at the weighted lottery website. Applications will be accepted online through noon Mountain Standard Time Feb. 23.
In addition to the annual main lottery, follow-up lotteries are held as needed throughout the remainder of the year to reassign canceled and/or left-over river trips.
The weighted lottery website can be accessed for free year-round to create or modify an account and to sign-up to receive email notifications. Individuals who are interested in a future noncommercial river permit are encouraged to create an account.
Lottery applications are accepted through the weighted lottery website only when lotteries are open.
Individuals must be 18 years or older to apply for a river trip permit.
Noncommercial river trips must be self-guided, and technical whitewater experience is mandatory on each trip. Individuals may participate on a maximum of one recreational river trip per year.
Individuals interested in professionally-guided river trips should not apply through the lottery, but instead request space on a commercial trip.
A list of commercial companies offering guided trips is available at nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/river-concessioners.htm
More information about the 2022 main lottery is available from Grand Canyon National Park web site or by contacting the River Permits Office at 1-800-959-9164 or 928-638-7843, or email at grca_riv@nps.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.