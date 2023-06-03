Despite losing about two hours of fishing time to a mechanical issue, Brock Mosley of Collinsville, Miss., tallied a two-day total of 21 pounds, 6 ounces to take the lead in the Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River in Orange, Texas. After placing 12th on Day 1 with 9-15, Mosley added a second-round limit of 11-7 on Friday. He was headed into Saturday’s Semifinal with a half-pound lead over Kyle Welcher of Opelika, Ala., and a 3/4-pound margin over Keith Poche of Cecil, Ala.
— B.A.S.S.
