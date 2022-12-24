desert bighorn sheep

Mohave County hunters experienced a 100% success rate this year in their quest for desert bighorn sheep in the county. This ram was spotted near Oatman.

KINGMAN – The 2022 desert bighorn sheep hunts in Mohave County have ended and according to Region 3 Terrestrial Wildlife Specialist Brandon Foley, all 11 hunters in this region were successful.

Foley said many of the rams were older Class 4 rams that were nine-years-old or older. They’re the rams AZGFD likes to see hunters take on their once-in-a-lifetime hunts.

