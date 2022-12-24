KINGMAN – The 2022 desert bighorn sheep hunts in Mohave County have ended and according to Region 3 Terrestrial Wildlife Specialist Brandon Foley, all 11 hunters in this region were successful.
Foley said many of the rams were older Class 4 rams that were nine-years-old or older. They’re the rams AZGFD likes to see hunters take on their once-in-a-lifetime hunts.
Rams ranged in age from five-years-old to 11-years-old. Six were checked in that ranged from nine-to-11 years old.
In Unit 15D, which had four tags, every hunter bagged a Class 4 ram. Three were 9 years-old while one was aged at 11 years-old. The 11-year-old ram was the largest and oldest ram taken in the region, and scored 172.875 inches.
It is eligible to be entered into the prestigious Boone and Crockett record book.
Six of the rams taken this year will be eligible for the Arizona record book. Rams have to score a minimum of 162 to be entered into the state book.
While most of the rams taken were taken with a rifle, one hunter reported that his was taken with a bow and arrow.
