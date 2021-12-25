The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Wildlife Viewing Program will conduct a wildlife viewing and photography tour from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 29, at Whitewater Draw Wildlife Area in McNeal. The property in the southeastern part of the state is a roosting and loafing place for more than 20,000 sandhill cranes each year. Game and Fish biologists, along with award-winning photographer George Andrejko, will provide an exclusive, up-close opportunity to learn about and photograph these spectacular birds. The cost is $50 per person. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/sandhillcranesAZ
