BULLHEAD CITY — Rainbow trout continue to be stocked in the Colorado River, meaning that area anglers are continuing to catch them.
“Local angler Gerry Ward shows off his limit of rainbow trout he landed while fishing from our shore along the Colorado River,” Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City, said, describing the photograph he submitted with the information.
“He was fishing near Davis Dam on the Arizona side, or at Davis Camp,” Braun said. “This was after our recent trout stocking from the Willow Beach hatchery. The rainbow trout stocking will continue until the end of the month, then our caddisfly program will start and we should get trout at Rotary Park again.”
The Bullhead City pest abatement program purchases trout from a private hatchery to assist in controlling the caddisfly population. Caddisflies are relatively harmless moth-like insects but, because of their numbers and swarming nature, are a real nuisance to residents of riverfront homes as well as visitors to the river.
The city-purchased trout supplement the U.S. Fish and Wildlife stockings from the Willow Beach National Hatchery that typically run from fall until early spring.
That means that for much of the year, anglers can find rainbow trout in the Bullhead City area.
Striper fishing also is a year-round activity in the Tri-state, though word on the bite has been slow.
“We should be getting some news soon,” Braun said. “I am assuming it’s our weather — the winds — that keep everyone in. We are getting some breaks in the weather, allowing for some great fishing.”
When the anglers get out there, they can expect some of the larger stripers to be in the mix.
“This time of year, the medium-size stripers start to arrive,” Braun said. “With that, both anchovies and your favorite swimbait can prove most entertaining.”
The wind is having a big impact on fishing at Lake Mohave, where a majority of the activity is by boat.
“Again, it’s the winds,” Braun said. “When the winds stop, it’s such a great lake that most like to just boat around on and explore before the crowds arrive.”
News also is limited from Topock Marsh, partly because of the winds, partly because of the low water levels and partly because of wildlife and habitat management operations in the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge.
“I have seen pictures of the marsh area and the water is super low, so not much going on there until the water comes back, hopefully in the near future,” Braun said.
If you are having any success in area waters, let Braun know about it so he can share the news. He can be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or by calling 928-763-8550.
“Hope this helps some for now,” he said. “We look forward to seeing you in with that catch and your story. Now, go catch a fish.”
