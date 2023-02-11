Gerry Ward

Gerry Ward shows off his limit of five rainbow trout he caught in the Davis Camp area.

 Courtesy

BULLHEAD CITY — Rainbow trout continue to be stocked in the Colorado River, meaning that area anglers are continuing to catch them.

“Local angler Gerry Ward shows off his limit of rainbow trout he landed while fishing from our shore along the Colorado River,” Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City, said, describing the photograph he submitted with the information.

