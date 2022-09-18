Due to a number of factors, including a lot of water from monsoon rains flowing into Lake Mead from the Las Vegas area, and less water demand from downstream users, the lake level at Lake Mead has actually gone up over three feet in the past few weeks.
What this means for local watercraft enthusiasts, including anglers, is it’s time for folks to enjoy recreating on Lake Mead while you can.
How long the good launching will be available at South Cove is a good question, so now is the time to get on the water.
I recently have gone on two night fishing trips out of South Cove. On the first trip my companions were Jay Chan, Danny Wood, Ralph Wood and first-time night time angler Becky Foster.
We found that while the striper fishing wasn’t that great, angling for channel cats was outstanding!
Our first trip produced 70 fish – 10 stripers and 60 channel cats.
The second trip was about a week ago, and Jay, Danny and Joe Herrero, joined me for another beautiful but very warm night on the lake.
We tried our luck in the same spot we had fished earlier (Schleeter Rock), and while this trip didn’t produce the same results, it was still a good night of catfish fishing.
We collectively caught 48 fish, and only one of them was a striper. The rest were channel cats. Danny got the largest cat of the night, while Jay caught more cats than anyone else.
It was a very warm night, and not much of a breeze in Virgin Canyon where we were fishing, but still we had a fun trip!
It was interesting that on both trips, we never saw another boat on the water.
Don’t wait, get your boat out on the lake, bring frozen anchovies and some nightcrawlers and fill your ice chests with hard fighting and good eating cats. Bu be careful. There are still lots of hazards out there!
