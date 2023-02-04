BULLHEAD CITY — Maybe we just want to make the snowbirds feel at home?
That’s one explanation for the recent weather in the Bullhead City area, where the cold and windy conditions have brought most fishing activity to a standstill.
“Our weather has been keeping even the hardiest in and warm,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “Even our snowbirds are staying out of the wind and cold.”
It’s not all bad news, Braun said. Just not much news of any kind.
“I have been getting some word of a striper or two being landed along the shores of the Colorado River,” he said. “Lately, it’s been down-river, below the Avi bridge.”
News from Lake Mohave is almost non-existent, he said.
“Mostly due to the winds,” he said, noting that few anglers are even attempting to launch their boats in the recent conditions.
“This is soon to change as we are headed for some great weather and our fishing will pick up as more are able to get out there and catch a fish or two.”
What should anglers expect when that day arrives?
“The lake should be producing some smallmouth bass as they should be in pre-spawn or close to it,” he said.
And trout fishing should be good along the river in the Bullhead City area.
“We still are getting our trout stocking from the Willow Beach hatchery,” he said. “And I know we have some of our larger stripers coming in, so the casino area is a great place to throw a lure out, along with the Community Park area.”
Until then, he said, persevere. Better days — with better weather — are ahead.
“Hope this helps some for now and we look forward to seeing you in soon to share that catch and your story,” Braun said.
To share that story, contact Braun at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or give him a call at 928-763-8550.
“Now, go catch a fish,” he said.
