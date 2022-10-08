After 40 years of being held at Lake Mead, the WON Bass U.S. Open comes to Lake Mohave Oct. 10-12 due to record-low lake levels at Lake Mead.
Today, the first class of WON BASS Hall of Famers will be inducted prior to the start of the tournament Monday morning.
The WON Bass Laughlin Open was held in March on Lake Mohave and both the anglers and WON Bass all agreed it was a hit and are looking forward to the U.S. Open being held at the same location.
Local pro anglers Dustin Kerr, Chris Kinley and John Niebar will all be competing in the tournament.
(0) comments
