KINGMAN – The team of Chad Woodruff and Ryan Chan beat seven other teams to win the Kingman Bass Club’s most recent one-day bass tournament. The teams launched out of Princess Cove on Lake Mohave.
Woodruff and Chan brought in a five-fish limit of smallmouth bass that weighed 18.75 lbs.
Chan said that he and Woodruff caught over 20 bass during the one-day event. “We caught fish on just about everything we threw, including top water, Senkos, dropshot and a NED rig. However, nothing was super consistent.”
The club’s next tournament will be June 5 at Park Moabi on the Colorado River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.