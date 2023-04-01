The 4th Annual Havasu Heat Outrigger Race saw racers from Arizona, Southern California and New Mexico compete in four different styles of races at Rotary Park on Saturday. Racers had the option of racing in the long or short courses.
Overall Results
Long Course
OC 2
1. Dave Spitzer, Jim Terell, 1:13:27.38; 2. Puka Pants, 1:20:07.58
SUP Elite
1. Ian Connor, 1:14:25.98; 2. Paul Pianowski, 1:16:33:70; 3. Dennis Gibson, 1:21:26.58; 4. Jason Roble, 1:27:46.93; 5. John Tyler, 1:30:36.92; 6. Greg Bowerman, 1:30:50.01; 7. Bob Carson, 1:523:05.19
V1
1. Hoa Nui, 1:14:55.19; 2. Chris Cornejo, 1:17:54.51; 3. Nanu Marae, 1:18:57.33; 4. Nephi Tehiva, 1:35:22.17; 5. Joey Alvarez, 1:35:22.95; 6. Kui Eugenio, 1:39:21.86; 7. Oliver Tabamo, 1:39:35.67; 8. Robin Payton, 1:43:13.09
OC Unlimited
1. Mandy Brunson, Bruce bunson , Marvin Barque, Jan Chisman, Cathy Chandler, Mary Lou Johnson, 1:17:34.02; 2. Gary Konecne, Brad Pelloni, Brigit Ramirez, Johanna Angeles, Dennis Campbell, Lynda Flores,1:30:58.03
OC1
1. Jay Kornely, 1:20:09.49; 2. Brian Kon, 1:27:51.64; 3. Paul Brainard 1:34:46.84; 4. Jeffery Tario, 1:38:08.25; 5. Edward Heng, 1:40:57.64
OC6 Traditional
1. Ilona White, Lori Musico, Laura Tallman, Alison Lee, Ivy McNeil, Diana Durham 1:21:58.30; 2. Paul Kelly, Bill harpur, Nina Maginnis, Greg Gebhart, Mia Murray, Drusilla Butler, 1:31:58.01
Other
1. Mike Brisco, Jonathan Morgan, 1:42:13.09
Short Course
OC6 Unlimited
1. Jim Taylor, Frankie Sevilleja, Bob Taschner, Larry Lutz, Gary Mortimer, Jan Chisman, 53:34.59; 2. Charley Starr, Anita Nightingale, Deborah Enay, Ian Andrews Kelly Hannegan, Sherry Bidwell, 58:38.40
V1
1. Andre Souza, 55:08.40; 2. Mark Cornwell, 59:29.12; 3. Raden Baldogo, 1:05:50.86; 4. Tracy Lum, 1:12:50.41; 5. Michael Kawaguchi, 1:17:03.37
OC1
1. Ian Connor, 55:50.42; 2. Jay Kornely, 56:09.38; 3. Ed Lau, 56:13.14; 4. Paul Brainard, 1:07:40.76; 5. William Ashford, 1:08:39.39; 6. Mary Lou Johnson, 1:08:41.52; 7. Debbie Hyde, 1:08:54.36; 8. Marc Freese, 1:13:29.33; 9. Daniel Clement, 1:17:31.86; 10. Christine Clement, 1:17:57.26; 11. Denee Lovato, 1:18:55.03; 12. Linda Freese, 1:19:08.53; 13. Fred Case, 1:21:41.78; 14. Rick Kahira, 1:41:05.16
OC2
1. Sanaa Makram, Bruce Brunson, 56:55.89; 2. Sheila Beuler, Tom Chism, 59:28.22. 3. Willie Lau, Julie Lau, 1:01:23.78; 4. Laura Richards, Jefferey Tario, 1:05:14.34
OC6 Traditional
1. Cheryl House, Michele Kirkpatrick, Cathay Chandler, Monica Madrigal, Danuta Gallagher, Sara Griggs, 57:47.40; 2. Steve Kleinstuber, Teena Paddlenut, Bruce Griffiths, Arthur Schwartz, David Talbot, Dale Techler, 58:54.11; 3. Kurt Eugenio, Jeff Leonard, Ed Martin, Linda Martin, Lucie Wailani,Hedy Downing, 59:40.61; 4. Pete Rudnick, Larry Lutz, Jan Garland, Michele Cooper, Gary Mclain, Anne Wells, 1:01:23.61
SUP 14’
1. Paul Pianowski, 1:05:29.18; 2. Bill Ennis, 1:13:00.99; 3. Bill Milbourn, 1:15:45.22; 4. Rick Powers, 1:20:16.21; 5. Edward Heng, 1:22:56.64 ; 6. Nick Guillen, 1:35:31.80
SUP 12’6”
1. Gary Krauser, 1:50:52.86; 2. Sharonne Jaeger, 1:50:52.86
Other
1. Teri Carlin, Robert Haanio, 1:22:12.03; 2. Walter Morris, 1:55:36.93
SUP Inflatables
1. Harold Goodman, 22:09.51; 2. Charlise Krauser, 32:02:51; 3. Tamara Sykes, 32:04.48; 4. Leslie Krauser, 32:45.90, 5. Chloe Krauser, 33:28.53
