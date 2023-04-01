4th Annual Havasu Heat Outrigger Race

Competitors in Saturday’s 4th Annual Havasu Heat Outrigger Race work hard to the finish.

 Bryanna Winner/Today’s News-Herald

The 4th Annual Havasu Heat Outrigger Race saw racers from Arizona, Southern California and New Mexico compete in four different styles of races at Rotary Park on Saturday. Racers had the option of racing in the long or short courses.

Overall Results

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.