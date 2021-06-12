Despite the warm temperatures, it was a busy Saturday at Lake Havasu State Park.
The lake was filled with 119 boats for the SPRO Frog Tournament – the ninth SPRO tournament to take place in Lake Havasu City.
“We had 119 boats, which is a big showing here in Lake Havasu,” said pro angler and Havasu native Dean Rojas. “We’ve had guys come from Tucson, from California, Nevada, even Utah as well. So we have a lot of people that come from the western United States to compete here in Lake Havasu.”
Rojas didn’t compete in the tournament, but was involved as the public address announcer during the weigh-ins. Rojas said he wasn’t allowed to compete because he designs the frog lures that were used in the tourney.
All competitors were required to exclusively use a frog for the tournament.
The bait is a type of lure that is shaped like a hollow belly frog that floats on the surface.
Rojas being on the other side of a tournament brought enjoyment to him, as he got to converse with the anglers as they were weighing in their catch.
“I get joy out of talking to the fishermen,” Rojas said. “Asking them about how their day was. What colored frog, what style they use, what part of the lake they fished — all those different things.
“I like asking questions and seeing where they’re at, and not only that, you saw the crowd. We have a really big crowd here and that’s information for them, too. They hear what techniques are working, what parts of the lake are good, and it works out well, and I enjoy doing that.”
Dean’s son Austin Rojas was one of the tournament’s local competitors, hauling in three bass for 10 pounds, 71 ounces with his partner Mike Hulsey.
“Today was not the day that me and my partner hoped for, but it’s fishing, anything could happen” Austin said. “Either way, we always have a great time out there on the water. I had a lot of fun with my partner today and we really learned a lot and it’s just fun competing against over 100 boats.”
Austin currently attends Simpson University in Redding, California and is on the Red Hawks bass fishing team on a scholarship.
Pro angler and local Roy Hawk also competed in the tournament with his son Sonny Hawk. The father and son duo hauled in a catch of two bass for a weight of 7-44.
“That’s one of the cool things with this event,” Roy said about competing with his son. “You could fish with your friends, your son or your wife. This is the one event where we get to fish together in the same boat. It’s the only one we get to fish all year.”
Full results of the weigh-in were not available at the time this article was published.
