A couple of Little League teams from Lake Havasu City are aiming to make their presence known at state tournaments next weekend.
The two teams consist of all-stars from Lake Havasu Little League, and both squads earned their state tournament trips after winning District titles this summer. Both teams practiced at SARA Park this week and are looking to continue their success against the best talent in Arizona.
“Our expectation is to win it all and have fun doing it,” said Havasu 8-10-year-old All-Stars manager Justin Janecek. “This team has been fighting hard, they have positive attitudes and are a great bunch of kids. We don’t have one bad apple on the team.”
The 8-10 All-Stars captured the District 9 Championship on June 17 after defeating Mohave Valley 22-2 in the title game — mercy ruling them after three innings. Havasu put together an impressive performance in two games at the District tournament, outscoring its opponents 37-2. The boys mercy ruled Kingman 15-0 in their first game.
Prior to the District tournament, the boys only had four practices together after the All-Star selections were made. Janecek said his boys are ready after having ample time to prepare.
“The first team that we’re going to face will be the toughest team that we do face all tournament,” Janecek said. “We got a couple of more practices in now, and we’re ready to play some ball.”
Havasu 8-10 All-Stars will play Paradise Valley North in its first game of the State tournament on July 17 in Tucson.
“We want to thank Anderson Toyota for all the help for getting us to Tucson,” Janecek said. “We appreciate everything that they’ve done.”
The other LHLL team playing for a state title is the 10-12-year-old All-Stars – winning their District title nearly two weeks after the 8-10-year-olds won theirs. The 10-12 team mercy ruled Parker 19-1 in four innings to capture the District 9 Championship on June 30. Havasu defeated Bullhead City 9-4 in its first game and bested Blythe (CA) 6-4 in the semifinals.
Havasu’s pitching was phenomenal throughout its District title run with 32 strikeouts in 16 innings and seven hits allowed in three games. Manager Anthony Carelli expects his pitching to remain strong at the state tournament.
“These kids are ecstatic to be able to play this late in the season because you don’t have control of that sometimes,” Carelli said. “All these kids are definitely deserving of it so we’re going to represent Lake Havasu the best we can.”
The 10-12 All-Stars’ first game is against Tucson at the Tempe Sports Complex on July 16. Both Little League State tournaments are double elimination and will feature all 14 districts in Arizona.
Between the two teams, there are three sets of brothers that will represent Havasu: Koen (10-12) and Nash Taylor (8-10), Drew (10-12) and Mason Passmore (8-10), and Anthony’s sons, Ayden (10-12) and Ashton Carelli (8-10).
With the sibling connection, the two teams supported each other during the district tournaments. Justin said half of his team went to Kingman to support the older boys. When the 10-12 All-Stars were making their title run, Anthony said his team was inspired by the younger kids.
“The success that they had, we wanted to try and capture that same kind of success,” Anthony said. “I think so far, we’ve been able to accomplish that and it’s been a lot of fun.”
