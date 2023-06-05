Panthers go bust in Vegas, fall into 2-0 hole

Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) defenseman Alec Martinez (23) battles Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) in game two of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena.

 Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports

The first game of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final on Saturday ended in fisticuffs and the Vegas Golden Knights smiling while the Florida Panthers lost their cool. The Golden Knights promised they weren’t going to be fazed by the Panthers’ hard-hitting, pot-stirring style and Florida promised not to tone any of it down.

It took just about seven minutes for it all to go wrong for the Panthers. A crunching hit by Ivan Barbashev on Josh Mahura baited Ryan Lomberg into retaliation and a slashing penalty. An extra-man advantage turned into another power-play goal for Jonathan Marchessault and the Golden Knights. Florida was on its heels early and never recovered, getting blown out 7-2 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday in Las Vegas for their most lopsided loss of the postseason.

