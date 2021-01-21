Kendra Park scored five of Lake Havasu’s six goals on Thursday, as the Knights bounced back from a season opening loss, defeating Yuma Catholic 6-0 at Lee Barnes Stadium.
“It felt really good to come out after a really tough loss,” Park said. “I feel like we had more chemistry as a team today. Our passing was a little bit off, but I felt like we meshed more as a team.”
Despite Havasu shutting down the Shamrocks and scoring six goals, Knights head coach Josh Kistler was not satisfied with his team’s overall performance. He said the girls’ passing game was more efficient in the 2-1 loss to Gila Ridge on Tuesday. He added that better ball movement will key when they face tougher opponents throughout this season.
“It’s hard because I wasn’t happy with our performance,” Kistler said. “Obviously, we won. It was good to get the win, but I don’t think we played as well as we did two days ago. I thought we were flat. The girls just didn’t seem to be happy and into it, but a win is a win.”
Yuma Catholic has given Havasu trouble in recent years, as the 6-0 victory was the first time that the Knights defeated the Shamrocks under Kistler. The last time the program defeated Yuma Catholic was a 1-0 win on Dec. 13, 2016. The Knights were 0-2-1 in their previous three meetings with Yuma Catholic.
Prior to the victory, Havasu had a 1-5-1 record against the Shamrocks dating back to the 2014-15 season.
“That should help lift the girls spirits now for the rest of the season,” Kistler said. “Knowing that they beat Yuma Catholic after all these years.”
Park put the Knights on the board early in the third minute, scoring from inside the box after receiving a pass from Alexis Arellano. Park recorded a hat trick in the first half, scoring her second goal in the 36th minute and her third with seven seconds left in the half.
On Park’s second goal-scoring play, Josalyn Bidwell had an assist with a long pass to the forward, who ran past two defenders to gain possession. Park finished the play after Yuma Catholic’s goalie came up to defend her and over played the ball.
Park netted her third goal after connecting on a pass from Summer Evans.
“That’s what she does is score goals,” Kistler said about Park. “I’m always impressed with the goals.”
After Havasu went into halftime with a 4-0 lead, Park tallied her fourth goal of the game in the 43rd minute. The Knights constantly drove the ball into the attacking third after Park made it a 5-0 game, but weren’t successful until the senior scored for the final time in the 74th minute.
Evans was the other player who scored for Havasu, recording her goal in the 12th minute. Evans put a soft touch on the ball and kicked it in the net over the goalie’s head.
“Our passing game wasn’t as good against Gila Ridge, honestly, but we still connected on our passes and got some goals,” Evans said. “We need to work on our passing game. It wasn’t terrible, but it wasn’t as good as it usually is.”
Up next
The Knights (1-1) will play their third straight home game when they host the Millennium Tigers (1-0) in a Desert West Regional matchup on Jan. 26. The Tigers defeated Williams Field 8-0 in their season opener on Tuesday.
