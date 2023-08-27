Patriots trade RB Pierre Strong for Browns offensive lineman

Offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (79) of the Cleveland Browns blocks defensive end Will Bradley-King (56) of the Washington Commanders during the second half of a preseason game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Aug. 11, in Cleveland.

 Jason Miller/Getty Images/TNS

The Patriots traded running back Pierre Strong to the Browns for backup offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr., a source confirmed to the Herald’s Doug Kyed.

Strong, a 2022 fourth-round pick, fell behind fellow second-year running back Kevin Harris on the depth chart in training camp. He was a projected roster cut this summer, after failing to show much improvement or make an impact as a rookie. Last season, Strong ran just 10 times for 100 yards and a touchdown.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.