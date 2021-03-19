Lake Havasu’s Cody Pellaton made his presence known at the Arizona Combine last month after breaking the event’s record for the fastest time in the 40-yard dash.
Pellaton ran a time of 4.59 seconds, which not only was good for the age 16 record, but he broke the overall combine mark. He was one of four trophy recipients of the day.
“Coming from Havasu just seeing all these kids that from these big schools I’ve never seen before like Chaparral, there were kids from Chandler, those are the schools that you hear about from all over the nation,” Pellaton said. “Breaking the 40-time record at 4.59 against all these kids was an eye opener for me to show that just because I’m a kid from Lake Havasu doesn’t mean I can’t do something.”
The combine, which took place at Arcadia High School in Phoenix on Feb. 28, featured numerous potential football prospects from throughout the state. All athletes competed in the usual combine drills such as the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone and the shuttle run.
Sophomores Brody Schneikart, Glen Adona, Xander Flowers and senior Jonathan Justice from Havasu were among the attendees.
In the other drills, Pellaton had a mark of 30.9 inches in the vertical jump, 9 feet and 1 inch in the broad jump, 7.03 seconds in the three-cone run (also known as the L drill) and 4.437 seconds in the shuttle.
Pellaton played multiple positions for the Lake Havasu football team last season. He was a slot receiver and running back on offense and played outside linebacker on the defensive side. The junior is also on the track team and competes in the 100, 200 and 400 meters along with the long jump events.
As he heads into his junior track season, Pellaton said he’s generating some interest from NAIA and Division II programs, but has not received any serious offers. Towards the end of his senior year, he hopes to get his 40 time at 4.49 or under.
Pellaton aims to reach that goal by working with Jeff Smith, who is an assistant coach for the football team at Lake Havasu High.
“We’ve been doing specific training like box squats, deadlifts and athletic performance workouts like box jumps and all those things to make me faster,” Pellaton said. “Track helps too because it takes a little bit off the lifting to get you back into run mode and once that’s over, transition back into lifting.
Lifting does a lot. A lot of people don’t understand lifting is what makes you fast and that’s really cool that coach Smith has been helping me learn all that fun stuff.”
