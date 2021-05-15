Lake Havasu High had a couple of state medalists at the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division II Track and Field Championships Saturday.
Cody Pellaton and Brenton Szymanski both finished fourth in their respective events in the D-II finals at Perry High School in Gilbert. Pellaton, a junior, placed fourth in the 400 meter dash with a time of 49.15 seconds. Pellaton ran 0.33 of a second faster than his qualifying time. The junior ran 49.48 - good for fifth overall - in the prelims on Thursday.
Szymanski, also a junior, finished fourth in the 300 meter hurdles and set a new school record in the event at 40.03 seconds. According to the Lake Havasu High Athletics record book, the previous record was 40.20 and was held by Kyle Folkers, who set the mark in 1998. Szymanski was 0.24 of a second faster than his time in the prelims. The junior qualified for the finals after recording the fourth best time Thursday at 40.27.
“Both ran great, I think their times showed that,” Knights coach Zach Dunbar said of Pellaton and Szymanski. “It showed all the hard work they put in this year. They just had a great night.”
Pellaton and Szymanski also ran in the 4x400 finals with Jaime Serrano and Donny Fitzgerald. The quartet finished seventh at three minutes, 25 seconds and 83 tenths of a second (3:25.83). They qualified for the finals after finishing seventh in the prelims Thursday with a time of 3:25.46.
“They ran one of their best times of the year,” Dunbar said. “(This meet is) very competitive, but they had a great night.”
Other Knights who competed Saturday were Jon Justice, Sylvan Osman, Rylinn Smith and Ashley Trafecanty.
Justice, a senior, finishes his season throwing 44 feet, 9 ¾ inches in the shot put. Osman, a freshman, recorded a height of 10-0 in the pole vault. In the girls discus, Trafecanty threw 91-8 while Smith recorded a distance of 88-11.
A total of 12 Knights competed at the two-day event in Gilbert with five athletes in multiple events. Szymanski competed in the most events of any Knight at four and Pellaton was in the second most events on the team at three. Smith, Fitzgerald and Glen Adona competed in two events.
“Coaches were very happy with the way the season turned out and how many we took to state,” Dunbar said. “They all got to compete this year after getting shut down last year and having 12 make it to state was a bonus and really exciting to see.”
