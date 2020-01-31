For the second time in as many nights, the Lake Havasu girls’ basketball team had trouble generating offense as it lost 42-30 to West Valley Region foe Peoria on Friday night.
The Knights (4-15, 0-5 West Valley) were within four points during the third quarter, but couldn’t find the bottom of the net down the stretch, scoring only three points in the fourth quarter.
“We’re just not executing and finishing easy baskets,” said head coach Karen Rockwell. “Thank goodness for our defense because if it weren’t for that, we’d have lost by 30.”
The Panthers took an early lead and controlled much of the first half, much Havasu was able to stay within striking distance because of its solid defense.
After Peoria was able to hold off the Knights’ comeback attempt in the third quarter, Havasu had a chance to claim the momentum late in the third.
Senior Matisun Skirvin was fouled as she hit a driving runner. However, she missed the ensuing free throw and the Panthers went down and connected on a 3-pointer as the third quarter buzzer sounded. Peoria led 37-27 heading into the final period.
During the fourth, the Panthers employed a stall tactic on offense to bleed the clock. Rockwell says her team has yet to see this approach taken against her team this season.
“We’ve never been in that situation before, so that’s something we’ve got to work on,” said Rockwell.
The Knights’ offense went stagnant in the fourth, scoring their only points on free throws from junior Saydra Pappenfus.
She finished with a team-high 13 points, while Skirvin added 11. The rest of the roster mustered only six points.
In addition, Havasu struggled at the line, shooting only 6-of-16 on the night.
The Knights have lost seven straight.
Despite the loss, Rockwell takes solace in the effort her team plays with every night and the improvements her team made this year.
“I’m definitely happier, but they just need to finish games,” she said. “They’re so close. Our games our down the wire almost every night. They’re getting better but I think we can get even better.”
Up next, Havasu will hit the road to face Cactus on Tuesday at 7 p.m. for another West Valley Region battle. The Cobras won the previous matchup 50-35 earlier this season.
