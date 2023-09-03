Pete Alonso’s 40th and 41st home runs power Mets to series win over surging Mariners

NEW YORK — Pete Alonso mashed his way to major milestones Sunday afternoon, slugging his 40th and 41st home runs and recording his 100th RBI of the season to power the Mets to a series win over the surging Seattle Mariners.
The first baseman’s two-run shot in the third inning of the 6-3 victory at Citi Field clinched the third 40-homer season of his career. No other Met has ever posted more than one season with 40 home runs.
Alonso is the fifth player in MLB history with three 40-homer campaigns through five career seasons, joining Ralph Kiner, Eddie Mathews, Albert Pujols and Ryan Howard.
That first homer Sunday came off a hanging curveball from Mariners starter George Kirby, a native of Rye, New York, who made the All-Star team this season.
Alonso added a seventh-inning solo home run off a Trent Thornton fastball to account for his 100th RBI, marking the third time he’s reached that total. He joined David Wright, Carlos Beltran and Darryl Strawberry as the only Mets with three 100-RBI seasons.
The 28-year-old Alonso finished the day 3-for-4 with four RBI, also delivering a first-inning single against Kirby that drove in Francisco Lindor, who was running on the pitch and scored from first base.
The offensive outburst came amid swirling rumors about Alonso’s future with the Mets, who unloaded veterans including pitchers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer for prospects before last month’s trade deadline.
Alonso is set to become a free agent after the 2024 season, and while he could receive an extension before then, The Athletic recently reported the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs spoke to the Mets about the star slugger ahead of the trade deadline. Alonso responded to that Aug. 22 report by telling reporters, “I love being a Met.”
He now has 187 home runs in his career, good for fifth on the Mets’ all-time list.
Alonso’s fifth multi-homer game of the season Sunday came in support of Mets starter Tylor Megill, who rejoined the rotation in early August after the Verlander and Scherzer trades. Megill allowed three runs and struck out six over 5.1 innings to improve to 8-7 this year.
Taking the loss was Kirby (10-9), whom the Mets originally drafted in the 32nd round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Rye High School in Westchester County. Kirby opted to attend Elon University instead of signing with the Mets and was selected in the first round by the Mariners in 2019.
Prized Mets prospect Ronny Mauricio went 1-for-4 Sunday, giving him five hits in three games after making his MLB debut Friday.
The Mets (63-74) took two of three against the red-hot Mariners (77-59), who entered the series finale alone in first place in the tightly contested American League West. New York opened the three-game set with a 2-1 win Friday before dropping Saturday’s game, 8-7.
Sunday concluded a 4-5 homestand for the Mets, who are set to begin a two-game series on the road Tuesday night against the Washington Nationals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.