Pete Alonso’s 40th and 41st home runs power Mets to series win over surging Mariners

Pete Alonso (20) of the New York Mets runs the bases after his third inning two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners at Citi Field on Sept. 3, in New York City.

 Jim McIsaac/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — Pete Alonso mashed his way to major milestones Sunday afternoon, slugging his 40th and 41st home runs and recording his 100th RBI of the season to power the Mets to a series win over the surging Seattle Mariners.

The first baseman’s two-run shot in the third inning of the 6-3 victory at Citi Field clinched the third 40-homer season of his career. No other Met has ever posted more than one season with 40 home runs.

