With the majority of the season wiped out due to the coronavirus, a high school baseball coach in the greater Phoenix area wants to give senior players a chance to impress college coaches in a showcase scheduled June 2.
Jason Elliott, an assistant coach at Willow Canyon High School in Surprise, put together what he is dubbing the “Southwest Showcase” as a way for seniors to make the most of an unfortunate situation and have the opportunity to further their baseball careers.
The event is free of charge and the date is subject to change pending on the presumed lifting of pandemic-related stay-at-home orders.
According to Elliott, there were already 33 players from at least 18 different schools from both Arizona and New Mexico registered as of Thursday morning. He expects roughly 70-80 players to attend.
Also, coaches from 17 different colleges have committed to the event. They are Arizona Christian University, Arizona Western College, Benedictine University, Park University, Embry-Riddle, Glendale Community College, Paradise Valley Community College, Scottsdale Community College, South Mountain Community College, Phoenix College, Ottawa University, Wayland Baptist University, Mesa Community College, George Fox University, Gateway Community College, Oregon Tech and Minot State University according to Elliott.
“The great thing about this is that there is no cost involved to players or to college programs,” said Elliott in an email. “We are doing it to serve the baseball community and hopefully afford some of these young men an opportunity to play ball at the next level. Like I said, we are just trying to make the best out of the situation for these players.”
The event begins at 4:15 with warm-ups, followed by drills and evaluations at 5 p.m. A scrimmage will follow at 7 p.m.
Lake Havasu played its last game before the shutdown on March 14 as part of the River Valley Route 66 Classic.
For more information about the showcase, Elliott can be reached at jasone@willowcanyonbaseball.com.
