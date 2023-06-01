All-Star Game

Footprint Center could be the home to another NBA All-Star Game and WNBA All-Star Game.

 Cronkite News

PHOENIX – Valley basketball fans received encouraging news at Wednesday’s city council meeting that could lead to the next major sporting events coming to town.

The city council adopted Resolution 22128 – the resolution to participate in and support bids to host WNBA and NBA All-Star games and related events – with a 9-0 vote.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.