Phoenix Mercury aiming to make 2024 WNBA All-Star Game ‘best ever’

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will meet in the Wimbledon final. Both won their semifinals in straight sets. Djokovic closed in on his eighth title at the All England Club and fifth in a row by repeatedly serving his way out of potential trouble to beat Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4). Djokovic is pursuing a 24th Grand Slam title overall. Alcaraz advanced to his second major final and first at Wimbledon by eliminating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. Alcaraz is a 20-year-old from Spain who is ranked No. 1. Djokovic is a 36-year-old from Serbia who is ranked No. 2.