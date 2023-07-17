Phoenix Mercury aiming to make 2024 WNBA All-Star Game ‘best ever’

The Phoenix Mercury will host the organization’s third WNBA All-Star Game since 2000 next year at Footprint Center, the league announced Saturday.

 Josh Amick/Cronkite News

PHOENIX – As “Scorch” descended from the Footprint Center rafters with sparkling fireworks accompanying each hand, the Phoenix Mercury’s mascot gave a glimpse into the show the team will put on as host of the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game.

The Mercury took a 9-0 Phoenix City Council vote that drew major support from Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego to the finish line, being awarded the WNBA showcase Saturday, and celebration was in store Monday.

