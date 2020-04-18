PHOENIX – The WNBA Draft might be a virtual event this year, but the player the Phoenix Mercury come away with Friday night will be the real deal.
At least, that’s the plan.
The Mercury are mulling their options to find a player who will best complement the team’s newly-formed “big three,” said coach Sandy Brondello, who spoke with reporters on a conference call Monday.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the draft will be conducted remotely and televised on ESPN.
The Mercury acquired Skylar Diggins-Smith in February, adding a four-time All-Star to a team that already had All-Stars Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner. Those three give the Mercury a star-studded core, but one the organization is hoping can benefit from a top-10 pick in the draft.
The New York Liberty have the No. 1 pick and are expected to select Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu.
The Mercury have three selections in the draft, the 10th, 18th and 29th picks. It surrendered the fifth and seventh overall picks in exchange for Diggins-Smith.
“We’re just trying to put players around who will complement that big-three, but also bring us something different as well,” Brondello said, citing an awareness within the organization that the roster needs to get younger and more athletic.
ESPN has projected the Mercury will take Beatrice Mompremier, a power forward from the University of Miami with the No. 10 pick. Mompremier was hampered by a foot injury this season, but still averaged 16.8 points and 9.8 rebounds in 17 games for the Hurricanes.
Some have predicted the Mercury may be in the market for a wing-player. The team has a backcourt made up of Taurasi and Diggins-Smith and a dominant post-player in Griner. Brondello said she’d like to find a player who can help her team improve in “play-making and shooting.”
ESPN projects Phoenix will select Virginia forward Jocelyn Willoughby and South Dakota guard Ciara Duffy with its second and third picks, respectively.
Brondello spoke about the upside of projected top prospects Megan Walker, Bella Alarie and Tyasha Harris, and how their games could translate well to the WNBA. Alarie is the daughter of former Duke and NBA forward Mark Alarie, a product of Brophy Prep in Phoenix.
But it’s not likely either of the three will be available to the Mercury at No. 10.
As the league has adopted a new draft format, with all picks to be announced virtually through an ESPN broadcast, Brondello said she’s still “not sure” how the Mercury brain trust will spend draft night, given the restrictions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re still working on that,” she said. “It’s a project. But it’s still exciting. You do so much preparation here, trying to put your team together. It’s an exciting time.”
