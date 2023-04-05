Phoenix Rising sets franchise attendance record in first game at new stadium

Jason Robertson had a goal and three assists, with his goal breaking a tie with 22 seconds remaining in the second period in the Dallas Stars’ 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night. Robertson, who has 95 points, broke Mike Modano's franchise season scoring record. Joe Pavelski, Roope Hintz, Jamie Benn and Max Domi also scored for Dallas. Benn scored his 32nd on a power play five minutes into the third period for a 4-2 lead, and Domi scored into an open net with 1:01 remaining. Dallas moved a point behind Minnesota and two points ahead of Colorado for the Central Division lead. The Stars play the defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche in Denver on Saturday. Jake Oettinger had 16 saves for the Stars. The Coyotes have lost six straight.