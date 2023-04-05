Phoenix Rising sets franchise attendance record in first game at new stadium

Phoenix Rising fans cheer on their team as they play the San Diego Loyal SC at Phoenix Rising Stadium on Saturday.

 Joe Rondone/The Republic

PHOENIX – This season marks a new beginning for Phoenix Rising FC with a new stadium, a revamped roster and a coach in his first full season on the job.

Coach Juan Guerra’s reconstructed roster made its debut in the new stadium Saturday, and Rising fans showed that, wherever the team plays, they will show up. The game, a 2-2 draw with San Diego Loyal, brought in a franchise-record crowd of more than 10,400 fans.

