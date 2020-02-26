The Lake Havasu Pickleball Association is hosting its seventh annual PickleFest Tournament this weekend.
Matches will be held from Friday to Sunday at Dick Samp Memorial Park and will begin at roughly 8 a.m.
The event is free to all spectators.
