The energy was palpable Tuesday at Lake Havasu High School’s softball field.
The LHHS softball team played in the second round of the 5A State Championship at home against the Casteel High School Colts. The Lady Knights won the game against the Chandler school 2-1.
The playoff game between the Knights and Colts was a fierce battle with both teams remaining run less until the fourth inning when Havasu drew first blood. A big part of LHHS’s win was from strong pitching by Alysen Reith, who says she was nervous about the game despite her calm appearance in the circle.
“I knew if we just played as a team and we played our defense then I knew they would have my back,” Reith said.
Head coach Kari Thompson says the goal for every season is to end with a home win but this win came with the added bonus that the season is not over yet. Thompson said Havasu’s victory is a result of everyone’s hard work.
“Everybody had to do their job to win and everyone did, everyone came to play,” Thompson said.
The Lady Knights play the next game of the championship on Saturday in Phoenix at Rose Mofford Complex where they will play Willow Canyon for a 7 p.m. game.
