After the pandemic cut their seasons short last spring, the Lake Havasu baseball and softball teams returned to this practice this week. Players from both programs returned to new fields and they’re loving the upgraded facilities.
“They definitely put a lot of time and effort into it and it plays beautifully,” senior baseball shortstop Kaden Twyman said. “Every bounce is perfect.”
“It makes diving a lot smoother,” junior softball shortstop Aubrie Carver said. “Fielding grounders is a little bit easier.”
Both facilities feature artificial turf, new batting cages and dugouts. Senior pitcher Colton Bagshaw said the baseball diamond could favor the defense whenever they field groundballs.
“If you’re a pitcher than it works great,” Bagshaw said. “Ball is slow.”
Senior third baseman Maxwell Vetter described the new field as “amazing.”
“I haven’t played on a field this good since maybe I was up in Vegas playing in tournaments,” Vetter said. “It’s amazing. Everything is clean. Everything is nice. It’s just amazing.”
Junior pitcher Alysen Rieth said she loves playing on the new softball field.
“It’s really nice to play on it,” Rieth said. “It keeps the hops consistent and it’s really easy to read the ball.”
Their coaches, who both played their respective sports at Lake Havasu High, are also ecstatic about the new fields.
Baseball coach Cullen Stahl said the field is “outstanding.”
“We’ve had so much talent in this program and we’ve had one of the worse fields in the state,” Stahl said. “Now we have a nice field, probably one of the best ones to match the talent we’ve had. It’s nice for the kids.”
Stahl added that the new batting cages and bullpens are “better” than years past.
Softball coach Kari Thompson said she “absolutely loves” the field and has been impressed on the safety of play on the new diamond.
“The kids can be more aggressive with going for ball, diving for things, we get true hops,” Thompson said. “The sliding has been good going into bases and it’s much less to worry about. It’s very exciting to have an updated high tech kind of feel where the kids are safe playing out there.”
The fields are part of a voter-approved $49 million bond that passed in 2016.
The bond includes more than $5 million for athletic fields, according to a News-Herald article on Jan. 16.
Not only are the fields an update for the programs, but spectators are expected to get a better viewing experience as well.
Both venues feature wrap-around bench seating, new bathrooms, a new parking lot and a concession stand. It is not yet determined if or how many spectators will be allowed inside these facilities once the Knights host games.
“It’s going to be nice for everybody involved,” Stahl said.
The baseball and softball teams both open the 2021 season on the road against Willow Canyon on March 12. Both programs will host their first game in their new facilities against North Canyon on March 19. First pitch for baseball is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. while softball is slated to begin at 4 p.m.
