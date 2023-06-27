The chants from hundreds of fans, some of whom waited outside for hours in nearly 100-degree heat, started at the very moment Victor Wembanyama stepped out of the private plane that carried him to his new NBA home. And the NBA’s newest No. 1 draft pick reveled in his first San Antonio moment, waving at the fans and letting them know how much he was enjoying it all. Wembanyama arrived in San Antonio on Friday afternoon. He was a few hours behind schedule; Spurs fans had waited a long time for something like this, so a little more waiting did nothing to dampen their welcome.