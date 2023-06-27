PHOENIX – The most powerful moment of Chicago’s 2022 WNBA All-Star Game last July unfolded at the beginning of the second half when black and orange No. 42 jerseys with “Griner” written on the back took the Wintrust Arena court.

Brittney Griner’s presence could be felt thousands of miles away from a Russian prison during her honorary selection, and despite logging a “DNP,” she played a large role in the annual WNBA showcase.

