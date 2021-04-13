After a series sweep over Millennium on Tuesday, Lake Havasu softball coach Kari Thompson said her team is playing well at the right time in the midst of a playoff run.
“I feel like we have speed spread out in good locations in our lineup to try to make the most out of our base hits,” Thompson said. “They seem to now be working really well together.”
The Knights rallied from a 3-1 deficit with a three-run inning in the fourth to take the lead. Havasu never trailed for the rest of the game, as the Knights added one run in the fifth inning and four more in the sixth en route to a 9-5 victory over Millennium at home.
It’s a win that will likely move the Knights up in the 5A rankings after entering Tuesday’s game at No. 8. The Tigers were ranked No. 11 in Tuesday’s rankings. A quality win against a top 16 ranked opponent in Millennium is vital because Havasu’s four remaining opponents don’t have a winning record.
The Knights four remaining opponents have a combined 5-33 record. Havasu will play Agua Fria (0-7) twice, followed by games against Coconino (3-6), Mohave (1-9) and Lee Williams (1-11) to wrap up the regular season.
“Looking at the top eight right now, they’re going to win their games too,” Thompson said. “Everybody is getting to where they’re buckling down, they got their lineup working to where they want it and they’re playing good. It’s just up to us to take it one game at a time and just try to do the best we can.”
In Tuesday’s game, Havasu took a 4-3 lead behind two-out run-scoring hits from Aubrie Carver and Shauna Misiak. Carver knocked in Riley VanDeWeghe from second with a double that cut Millennium’s lead 3-2.
Natalie Ramirez reached on an error and Carver scored on a separate Millennium mishap. Carver ran to third during the play and made her way home after Tigers third baseman Onora Farney couldn’t glove the ball.
With the score tied at three, Ramirez stole second and Misiak drove her in on a single to give the Knights a 4-3 lead. Havasu starting pitcher Alysen Rieth hit a hard line drive to end the inning.
“That was a big moment for us to get ahead,” Carver said. “We were behind by one at that point and just really gave us momentum to keep going and get more runs. It was the confidence boost that we needed.”
Ali Grogan added to the Knights lead in the fifth inning with an RBI single that drove in Leah Huffman from second.
Havasu extended its lead to 7-3 with a two-run single from Rieth and RBIs from Ramirez and Huffman in the sixth inning. It’s the fifth time this season that the Knights have scored at least nine runs in a game – all of which have occurred in wins.
Millennium made the score a four-run game after scoring twice in the seventh inning.
Tuesday’s victory comes after a 5-4 comeback win over the Tigers on Friday.
“It really lets us know that we’re able to hang with anyone,” Misiak said about the series sweep over Millennium. “To have these wins, it’s like ‘OK, we could do this.’”
There was a scare during the seventh inning after Rieth took a line drive near her head that put her on the ground. After being checked by a trainer, she stood up on her power and was evaluated by the umpires. She finished the game and retired the final two batters on groundballs.
Rieth threw three strikeouts, allowed seven hits and three earned runs in seven innings.
Up next
Havasu will head to the Valley on Friday to take on Agua Fria at 4:30 p.m. The Knights will close out the two-game series against the Owls at home in the Desert West finale on April 20.
