The Lady Knights are victorious in the second game in a row against Verrado High School.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Lake Havasu High School softball team hosted the Vipers for a regular season game. LHHS won the game 19-1.
Havasu’s bats started swinging early, scoring five runs in the first inning that included a home run by Alexis Martin. However the LHHS’s offense really heated up in the fourth inning when the team scored 10 runs.
The Vipers sole run was scored in the first inning after Alysen Reith hit Verrado player Hayden McGuire with a pitch driving in a run.
Reith still got credited with the win for Havasu only allowing four hits and racking up 11 strikeouts.
The Lady Knights play again today at 3:45 p.m. in a road game against Independence High School.
