Possible Jets QB target Derek Carr won’t rush into signing with new team

Tiger Woods is back on the PGA Tour and bringing a massive buzz to Riviera. He teed off with a full house behind the tee, along the fairway and in balconies. This is his first PGA Tour appearance since he missed the cut at St. Andrews in the British Open. The scene was familiar. At this stage in his career and playing so infrequently, Woods is must-see golf. Largely overlooked was Max Homa opening with a 64. Home already has won twice this season. He finished with three straight birdies about the time Woods was starting.