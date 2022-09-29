Wednesday 9/28
9/10 Football: Youngker 42, Havasu 20
Thank you for reading!
PASSING_Havasu: Eric Nieblas 1 TD
RECEIVING_Havasu: Dane Dreisbach 1 TD
RUSHING_Havasu: Tristin Andrade 2 TDs
DEFENSE_Havasu: Ethan Adler and Ashton Given were standouts
Girls’ Varsity Volleyball: Verrado defeats Havasu 25-11, 25-11, 25-17
Pinch-hitter Evan Longoria had a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning and the San Francisco Giants went on to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2. Brandon Crawford led off the Giants eighth with a single against Luis Frias and advanced to second on Cooper Hummel’s passed ball. One out later, Jason Vosler walked, and another passed ball moved the runners to second and third. Pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores walked to load the bases and Reyes Moronta relieved Frias. Longoria’s line single to left scored the Giants’ first two runs after they had left 10 runners on base without scoring in the first seven innings.
J.D. Davis had the go-ahead RBI double in the ninth, Shelby Miller pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief in his season debut and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5. The Giants rallied with two outs in the ninth off reliever Caleb Smith, who gave up the unearned run. Mike Yastrzemski started with a line drive single and then Evan Longoria reached on a fielder’s choice after Arizona third baseman Sergio Alcantara made a bad throw to second that bounced and ended up in the outfield. Davis followed with a double down the left field line. The Diamondbacks fell to 70-82, which guarantees a losing season for the third straight year.
Jaydn Ott ran for 274 yards and three touchdowns and California opened Pac-12 play with a 49-31 victory over Arizona. Ott scored on a 73-yard run on the second play from scrimmage, an improbable 18-yarder in the third quarter after he had appeared to be stopped for a short gain, and then another 72-yarder to ice it late in the fourth. Ott had the third most rushing yards in school history, 37 shy of Jahvid Best's record 311 against Washington in 2008. Jayden de Laura threw two touchdowns passes for the Wildcats. Arizona lost its 12th straight conference road game.
