The Lake Havasu girls tennis team remains perfect on the season after a 9-0 dominant win over Yuma on the road on Tuesday.
The Knights improved to 10-0 and were ranked No. 4 in Division II on Wednesday.
Havasu swept their opponents in the No. 1-4 and No. 6 singles matches. Monet Land (No. 1), Megan Anderson (No. 2), Samantha Durbin (No. 3), Kovina Savita (No. 4) and Kate Romer (No. 6) each clinched 6-0, 6-0 victories.
Morgan Kross allowed Yuma’s only singles point, but still took a dominating 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 5.
In doubles, No. 1 duo Land and Durbin earned an 8-0 sweep, Savita and Kross won 8-4 at No. 2 and Romer and Anderson clinched an 8-0 victory at No. 3.
On Monday, the Knights defeated Seton Catholic Prep 7-2 at home.
Despite the score, matches were more competitive against the visiting Sentinels.
Durbin won 6-1, 7-6 at No. 2 while Oliva LeGrand earned a 7-5, 6-1 victory at No. 6. Romer won 6-4, 6-2 while Land and Savita earned dominating victories. Land won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 and Savita was victorious 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3.
The only losses on Monday came in the No. 4 singles match and No. 2 doubles match.
Kross fell 6-3, 6-3 in the Knights’ only singles loss and she along with Savita fell 8-5 in the No. 2 doubles match.
Up next for Havasu is a road matchup against Centennial (7-2) at 3 p.m. on Thursday. The Knights are scheduled to conclude the regular season against Prescott (7-2) at home on April 20.
Baseball
The Lake Havasu baseball team dropped its fourth straight game on Tuesday with a 16-5 loss to Millennium on the road.
According to MaxPreps, the Knights went up 2-0 in the top of the first inning, but that lead was short lived after the Tigers scored 10 runs in the bottom of the frame.
Havasu scored once in the second inning and two more times in the third to cut Millennium’s lead 10-5, but the Tigers roared back with six runs in the fourth. The game ended after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
The Knights collected six hits while the Tigers had 17.
Levi Cook and Quinten Anderson each went 2-for-3 while Ryan Blondell and Colton Bagshaw each recorded a hit. Blondell, Tuesday’s starting pitcher, was 1-for-2 at the plate and knocked in a run. Bagshaw was also 1-for-2.
On the mound, Blondell yielded 12 earned runs and two walks in four innings. The senior also tossed four strikeouts and left the game at 91 pitches. Isaiah Rivas pitched the fifth inning and allowed four earned runs in his appearance.
Up next for the Knights is a road game against Agua Fria on April 20. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.