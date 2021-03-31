Baseball
Four home runs catapulted the Lake Havasu Knights to a 9-4 win over Verrado at John M. Wade Memorial Field on Tuesday.
The Knights get back in the win column after a couple of losses and improve to 3-5 overall (1-1 Desert West).
Starting pitcher Ryan Blondell hit two over the fence and had three RBIs as part of a 2-for-3 day. On the mound, the senior earned the win after allowing five hits and tossing five strikeouts in five innings. He allowed four runs, but they were all unearned. Isaiah Rivas pitched two scoreless innings in relief.
Max Vetter and Colton Bagshaw had the other home runs with those being their only hits of the game and they each had two RBIs. Vetter was 1-for-3 and Bagshaw was 1-for-4.
After the Vipers scored a run in the top of the first inning, the Knights took a 2-1 lead and never trailed for the remainder of the game. Havasu scored three runs in the third inning and added two runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings.
Collectively, the Knights had 10 hits with six of those going for extra bases including their four home runs. Kaden Twyman made the most contact of the day for Havasu, going 3-for-4 with a double at the plate. Espn Simpson hit a triple and was 1-for-3 while Levi Cook was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Havasu did have fielding issues for the third straight game with four errors committed on Tuesday.
Up next for the Knights is a Desert West matchup on the road against Canyon View (4-2, 1-1 Desert West) on Friday.
Softball
The Lake Havasu softball team continues to roll, winning their fifth straight game after defeating Desert West opponent Verrado 20-5 on Tuesday.
The Knights improved to 5-1 overall (2-0 Desert West) after their road victory.
As a team, Havasu collected 21 hits while the Vipers had five. The game ended in five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
After scoring one run in the first inning, the Knights scored 10 times in the second and added three more runs in the third. Havasu scored again with one run in the fourth and five more in the fifth.
At least nine players drove in runs for the Knights with seven of them having multiple hits and recording a double.
Aubrie Carver went 4-for-4 with four RBIs while Yeime Ruiz (3-for-3, two RBIs) and Leah Huffman (3-for-5, two RBIs) each drove in runs on three hits. Natalie Ramirez (2-for-4, three RBIs), Ali Grogan (2-for-3, two RBIs), Shauna Misiak (2-for-5, two RBIs) and Riley VanDeWeghe (2-for-4, one RBI) each had two hits and drove in a run.
Starting pitcher Alysen Rieth pitched her fifth straight complete game, tossing five innings and allowing five hits. The junior left hander recorded three strikeouts and walked two batters. All five of the Vipers runs were unearned. The Knights committed four errors in the 15-run victory.
Up next for Havasu is a Desert West matchup at home against Canyon View (3-1 overall) on Friday. It will be a matchup of two teams who are 2-0 in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.