The varsity boys tennis team fell 5-4 to the Kofa Kings Thursday at home.
In the singles flights, two of Lake Havasu’s six athletes won their matches. Christian Sain defeated Kofa’s Daniel Sanchez 6-0, 6-0 and Will Buckman defeated Kofa’s Diego Ambriz 6-3, 6-3. In the doubles flights, Lake Havasu’s Sain and Muckman defeated Kofa 8-0 and Lake Havasu’s Ethan Stroup and Kian Stone defeated Kofa 8-6. Lake Havasu’s Corbin Stone and Hunter Kahla fell 8-2 to Kofa. The loss puts the boys at 2-2 on the season.
