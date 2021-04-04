The Lake Havasu boys track team finished in fourth place in the 65th Annual Buckeye Lions Invitational on Saturday.
The meet featured 21 schools and it took place at Buckeye Union High School.
The boys placed fourth with a total of 66.5 points and finished behind Buckeye Union (third, 68), Shadow Ridge (second, 109) and winner Valley Vista (143.5). The girls placed eighth with a total of 46.5 points. Prescott won the girls division with a point total of 95.
One of the Knights’ standouts on the boys’ side was Cody Pellaton, who finished in the top three in three events. The junior came in third in the 100 meter dash at 11.43 seconds, placed third in the 200 at 22.83 and finished as the runner up in the 400 at 51.20. Both of his times in the 200 and 400 meter races were personal records, according to athletic.net.
Another standout for the boys was senior Jonathan Justice, who threw the javelin for a personal best 142 feet and 9 inches, which was good enough for second place.
Brenton Szymanski finished third in the 300 meter hurdles at 41.42 and Kaden Abal set a PR in the triple jump at 40 feet and 1 ½ inches, placing him fourth.
The Knights also had a relay team who finished third in the 4x800 event. Jaime Serrano, Nathan Merrill, Joshua Lumpkin and Zachary Hansen finished with a time of eight minutes, 44 seconds and 72 tenths of a second.
Standouts for the girls included Katie Bell and Gia Jehle. Bell placed third in the 3200 meter race with a time of 13:54. 90 and Jehle finished second in the pole vault with a height of 8 feet and 6 inches. Rylinn Smith set a PR in the javelin, throwing 85-05 for a fourth place finish.
Havasu will host the Rotary Track Invitational at Lee Barnes Stadium on April 8. First events are scheduled to start at 9 a.m.
Baseball
The Lake Havasu baseball team was mercy ruled in five innings at Canyon View on Friday.
The Knights fell to Jaguars 13-3 in a game where Havasu committed nine errors and its pitching staff walked six batters, according to MaxPreps.
Canyon View led throughout the entire game and clinched the mercy rule victory with a five-run inning in the fifth. The Jaguars took a 2-0 lead in the second inning and added six more runs in the fourth before their five-run inning.
The Knights scored all three of their runs in the top of the fifth inning, which cut the Jaguars’ lead 7-3. Kaden Twyman knocked in two runs on a single and Max Vetter also drove in a run on a single.
Twyman and Vetter each finished the game 1-for-3. Other Knights who recorded hits were Levi Cook (1-for-2), Deegan Cordova (1-for-2) and Ryan Blondell (1-for-2).
The Knights were outhit 10-5 with only one extra base hit coming from Havasu. Cordova hit a double for the team’s lone extra base hit.
Starting pitcher Colton Bagshaw pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed only three hits and eight runs – four of which were unearned. The senior also threw three strikeouts and four walks.
Cole Fuller pitched in relief and allowed five hits, five runs (four unearned), walked one batter and threw three strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings.
Havasu dropped to 3-6 overall and 1-2 in the Desert West after the loss.
The Knights will look to avenge their loss when they host the Jaguars at John M. Wade Memorial Field on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Girls tennis
The Lake Havasu girls tennis remains undefeated after sweeping Youngker 9-0 on the road on Thursday.
The Knights improved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in their section. It’s Havasu’s fourth consecutive 9-0 victory and have only dropped two matches as a team so far this season.
In singles, the Knights won their matches in straight sets and only dropped four games as a team. Monet Land went home with a 6-0, 6-0 victory in the No. 1 match – her fifth straight match of not giving up a point.
Samantha Durbin played in the No. 2 spot and won 6-1, 6-0. Kovina Savita earned a 6-0, 6-1 victory in the No. 3 match while Morgan Kross won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4 and Kate Romer was victorious at No. 5 with a score of 6-1, 6-0. Olivia LeGrand swept her opponent 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 6 match.
In doubles, No. 1 duo Durbin and Land and No. 3 pair Romer and LeGrand each won their matches 8-0. Savita and Kross won the No. 2 match in an 8-2 final.
Up next for the Knights is a match against Coconino (0-2) at home on Monday at 3:30 p.m.
