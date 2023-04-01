Havasu softball

Havasu softball’s offense and defense has been getting the job done as the Knights’ win streak is up to 14 games after Thursday’s 2-1 win over the Millenium Tigers.

 Today's News-Herald file

The varsity squad earned their 14th straight win with their 2-1 defeat over the Millenium Tigers Thursday. The junior varsity squad also won, defeating the Tigers 21-6.

