The varsity squad earned their 14th straight win with their 2-1 defeat over the Millenium Tigers Thursday. The junior varsity squad also won, defeating the Tigers 21-6.
Boys Tennis
The varsity squad was handed a pretty tough loss by Lee Williams Tuesday, losing 9-0. In the singles flights, Christian Sain lost 6-3, 6-1 and Will Buckman lost 6-7, 6-3, 10-8. Kian Stone lost 6-4, 6-2, Ethan Stroup lost 6-7, 6-3, 10-6. Hunter Kahla lost 6-0, 6-0 and Corbin Stone lost 6-2, 6-4. In the doubles flights, all pairs lost 8-3. The loss puts the boys at 2-4 on the season.
UPCOMING GAMES
Tuesday, April 4
Varsity boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Buckeye Union at home at 3:30 p.m.
JV boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Buckeye Union at home at 3:30 p.m.
Varsity girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Buckeye Union on the road at 3:30 p.m.
JV girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Buckeye Union on the road at 3:30 p.m.
