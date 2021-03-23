Baseball
Behind a one-hit performance from starter Cole Fuller, the Lake Havasu baseball team defeated Independence 12-1 on the road Monday.
The Knights won the game in six innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Fuller’s only hit allowed was a home run from Patriots’ sophomore Jose Mendoza in the first inning that gave Independence a 1-0 lead. The Patriots held that lead until the Knights put four runs on the board in the fifth inning. Havasu extended its lead to 11 runs after scoring eight times in the sixth.
In his complete game, Fuller recorded seven strikeouts and allowed one walk in six innings.
As a team, the Knights collected nine hits, stole six bases and walked eight times.
Deegan Cordova (2-for-3), Levi Cook (2-for-4) and Ryan Blondell (0-for-2) each knocked in two runs while Espn Simpson (1-for-3), Isaiah Rivas (0-for-1) and Austin Lombardo (1-for-3) had an RBI. Colton Bagsahw (2-for-2) and Kaden Twyman (1-for-4) also had a hit.
Up next for Havasu is road game against Lee Williams (2-1, 1-1 4A Grand Canyon) on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Softball
The Lake Havasu softball team won its third straight game Tuesday after defeating Independence 17-0 at home.
The game ended after five innings – the third consecutive time that the Knights mercy-ruled their opponent. Havasu has outscored its opponents 60-3 over the past three games.
The Knights took advantage of six Patriots errors and scored in every inning with three runs in each of the first and second innings, two in the third and nine in fourth. Havasu collected eight hits as a team and stole five bases.
Alysen Rieth pitched a complete game shutout, throwing 10 strikeouts and allowing two hits in five innings.
At the plate, Rieth drove in two runs and was 2-for-3. Aubrie Carver (2-for-2, RBI) and Leah Huffman (2-for-4, two RBIs) each had two hits and drove in a run. Shauna Misiak (1-for-2, two RBIs), Yeime Ruiz (1-for-2, RBI), Natalie Ramiez (0-for-3, RBI), Riley VanDeWeghe (0-for-0, RBI), Carli Maley (0-for-2) also knocked in runs.
The Knights will begin Desert West play at home against Verrado (1-1) at home on Friday at 3:45 p.m.
Wrestling
Lake Havasu’s Noah Swearingen went 1-2 in the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division II State Wrestling Championships at Poston Butte High School on March 19.
The senior fell into the 132-pound consolation bracket after losing to Tempe’s Mark Sanchez in the first round. Swearingen fell to Sanchez in an 11-1 result. Swearingen earned his only win of the day with a 10-0 victory over Pueblo Magnet’s Dylan Carriloo in the first round of consolation.
Swearingen was eliminated from tournament after losing by pinfall to Gila Ridge’s Nathan Kempton.
Gunner LeGrand also qualified for the tournament at 126 pounds, but didn’t compete in the tourney.
Boys tennis
The Lake Havasu boys tennis team opened the season with a 7-2 road victory over Saguaro on Tuesday.
The only matches the Knights lost were in the No. 1 singles and doubles matches.
In singles, Havasu won five matches in straight sets including three 6-0, 6-0 victories from No. 2 Hayden Bekkedahl, No. 4 Mason Sain and No. 6 Troy Anderson.
Trent Dreisbach won 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 3 match while No. 5 Gavin Lutz also earned a victory with the same score. Christian Sain lost 6-2, 6-0 in the No. 1 match.
No. 1 duo Bekkedahl and Dreisbach fell 8-0 in their match while the Knights earned 8-0 sweeps in the other two doubles matches.
Brothers Mason and Christian Sain won the No. 2 match and Ryan Myers and Will Buckman were victorious at No. 3.
Up next for Havasu is home matchup against Thunderbird on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
