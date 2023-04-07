UPCOMING GAMES
Monday, April 10th
Thank you for reading!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR teams boycotted a meeting with series leadership Wed…
What a week for Hendrick Motorsports, which scored its first victory in NASCAR's v…
Lamont Butler made a jumper at the buzzer, sending San Diego State to its first national championship game with a 72-71 win over fellow mid-major Florida Atlantic in the Final Four. With FAU leading by three, San Diego State’s Jaedon LeDee hit a short jumper to cut it to 71-70. After FAU’s Johnell Davis missed a contested layup, the Aztecs didn’t call timeout and got the ball to Butler. He worked the clock down and before hitting the shot that sent the Aztecs racing out onto the floor. San Diego State will face UConn or Miami in Monday’s championship game
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.