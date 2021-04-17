The Lake Havasu softball team won its third consecutive game Friday with an 18-0 rout over Agua Fria on the road.
Friday’s game ended after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule – the fifth time the Knights have mercy ruled an opponent.
The Knights improved to 8-3 with four games remaining on their schedule.
Stats from Friday’s game were not provided to the News-Herald.
Havasu is currently ranked No. 5 in the 5A Conference and possibly could move up when rankings update on Tuesday.
The Knights will host the winless Owls (0-9) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Tuesday’s rankings will be released at 10 a.m. on the Arizona Preps 365 app and noon on its website.
Girls tennis
The Lake Havasu girls tennis team continues its undefeated streak through the regular season with a 6-3 victory over Centennial on Thursday.
It’s the closet margin victory of the year for the 11-0 Knights, whom won all three doubles matches to capture the win.
Singles were tied at six with No. 1 Monet Land, No. 3 Samantha Durbin and No. 5 Morgan Kross getting victories. Land, who holds an undefeated 11-0 singles record, clinched a 6-1, 6-1 victory while Durbin (11-0) won 6-0, 6-0 and Kross (9-2) earned a 6-2, 6-1 win.
Megan Anderson fell 6-3, 6-3 in the No. 2 match while Kovina Savita and Kate Romer lost in tiebreakers. Savita was defeated 4-6, 6-4, (10-8) in the No. 4 match and Romer lost 6-3, 4-6, (10-8).
In doubles, the Knights won the No. 1 and 2 matches with an 8-0 sweep while earning an 8-1 win at No. 3.
Land and Durbin played as Havasu’s top duo while Savita and Anderson made up the No. 2 team and Romer and Kross teamed up at No. 3.
The Knights currently stand at No. 5 in the Division II rankings and could solidify a top-five playoff seed when they conclude the regular season at home Tuesday. Havasu will host Prescott (8-2) on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
Track
The Lake Havasu track program could took home a pair of victories in a multi-team meet at Lee Williams High School on Wednesday.
The Knights won in both of the boys and girls divisions with the latter earning a 178.5 point margin of victory. The girls finished with a score of 256.5 points while it was closer on the boys side. The boys placed first at 204.6 points – 12.8 points ahead of Lee Williams.
Havasu had notable performers on both sides starting with Nyri Alozian, who placed first in the 200 and 400 meter races. The freshman recorded a time of 28.46 seconds in the 200 and one minutes, five seconds and 19 tenths of a second in the 400. Celeste Switzer, Isabella Sloma and Presley Evans were other girls who finish first in their respective events.
Switzer finished first in the 800 meters race at 2:43.98, Sloma placed first with a time of 5:59.90 in the 1600 and Evans had the fastest time in the 100 meter hurdles at 17.86 seconds.
On the boys side, Donny Fitzgerald, Glen Adona and Joshua Lumpkin were runners who finished first in their events. Fitzgerald was first in the 200 meters race at 24.16 seconds while Lumpkin and Adona set a personal record in their races.
Lumpkin place first in the 3200 meter race at 10:25.32 and Adona finished first in the 110 meter hurdles at 15.49. Adona also finished third in triple jump of a distance of 37 feet and 8 inches.
In the field events, Jonathan Justice set a PR in the shot put with a distance of 43 feet and 1 inch, which was good for second place. Rylinn Smith finished second in the girls shot put at 30-05.00.
Sabrina Darnell set a PR in the girls discus at 70-02 and Sylvan Osman was second in the boys high jump with a height of 5 feet and 4 inches. Mia Tucker (4-04.00) and Alyssa Musselman (4-02.00) finished second and third in the girls high jump.
Up next for the track teams will be another multi-team meet at Kingman High School on April 21.
