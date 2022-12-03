Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals nearly gained some crucial momentum heading into their long-awaited bye week. Instead they ended up with a swift punch to the gut. The Cardinals couldn’t hold a fourth-quarter lead Sunday and the Los Angeles Chargers rallied for a 25-24 win. Justin Herbert hit Austin Ekeler for a 1-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left to pull the Chargers within one point and then converted a 2-point conversion to win. Now the Cardinals are left to stew over those missed opportunities for the next two weeks. They don’t play again until they host the New England Patriots for a Monday night game on Dec. 12.