Varsity Boys’ Basketball: Lee Williams defeats Lake Havasu 57-48
Junior Varsity Girls’ Basketball: Lee Williams defeats Lake Havasu 32-22
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politic…
Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals nearly gained some crucial momentum heading into their long-awaited bye week. Instead they ended up with a swift punch to the gut. The Cardinals couldn’t hold a fourth-quarter lead Sunday and the Los Angeles Chargers rallied for a 25-24 win. Justin Herbert hit Austin Ekeler for a 1-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left to pull the Chargers within one point and then converted a 2-point conversion to win. Now the Cardinals are left to stew over those missed opportunities for the next two weeks. They don’t play again until they host the New England Patriots for a Monday night game on Dec. 12.
J.J. McCarthy threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, Donovan Edwards ran for two long fourth-quarter TDs and No. 3 Michigan pulled away for a 45-23 rout of No. 2 Ohio State to keep its national title hopes firmly on track. McCarthy exploited holes in the Buckeyes secondary and helped Michigan capture two straight wins over Ohio State for the first time in over two decades and walk away from Ohio Stadium with a victory for the first time since 2000.
