SCORES
Thursday, Jan. 12
Varsity boys soccer: Lake Havasu (6-0) defeats La Joya (8-5) 2-1
Varsity girls soccer: La Joya (2-5) defeats Lake Havasu (1-4) 3-1
UPCOMING GAMES
Saturday, Jan. 14
Wrestling: Lake Havasu competes in Dan Slayer Wrestling Invitational at Mohave at 7 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
JV girls soccer: Lake Havasu plays Desert Edge on the road at 4 p.m.
Varsity girls soccer: Lake Havasu plays Desert Edge on the road at 6 p.m.
JV boys soccer: Lake Havasu plays Desert Edge at home at 4 p.m.
Varsity boys soccer: Lake Havasu plays Desert Edge at home at 6 p.m.
FR/SO boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado on the road at 4 p.m.
JV boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado on the road at 5:30 p.m.
Varsity boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado on the road at 7 p.m.
JV girls basketball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado at home at 4 p.m.
Varsity girls basketball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado at home at 5:30 p.m.
Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell both scored 22 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled away late to beat the Phoenix Suns 112-98. The Cavaliers won for the fourth time in five games. It’s the second time this week the Cavs have topped the Suns after beating them 90-88 on Wednesday. The struggling Suns have dropped six in a row and nine of 10. Phoenix now has a 20-21 record, which is the first time they’ve been under .500 all season.
J.J. Watt’s day started with a ceremonial bow following yet another sack. It ended with an emotional goodbye fitting for the end of the career of one of the NFL’s best defensive players. Watt managed to go out still playing at a high level, adding two more sacks to his career total in the Arizona Cardinals’ 38-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. It was an emotional end to a brilliant career with Watt nearly in tears as he walked off an NFL field for the final time as a player at the two-minute warning.
