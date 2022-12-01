Freshman Kailyn Gilbert scored a career-high 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting, Madison Connor hit five 3-pointers and finished with a career-best 22 points and No. 15 Arizona beat Cal Baptist 83-61 at the San Diego Thanksgiving Tournament. Jade Loville hit a jumper and Connor took a steal coast-to-coast for a layup, then hit a 3-pointer that gave Arizona a 14-point lead with 8 minutes to play. Connor scored the last of her 10 fourth-quarter points when she made a 3-pointer and jumper 38 seconds apart make it 73-59 with 4:30 remaining and the Wildcats led by double figures the rest of the way. Trinity San Antonio finished with 17 points for the Lancers and Lesila Finau added 10 points and a career-high 13 rebounds.