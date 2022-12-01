Varsity Girls’ Soccer: Lake Havasu defeats Sierra Linda 2-1
Varsity Girls’ Soccer: Lake Havasu defeats Sierra Linda 2-1
Varsity Boys’ Basketball: Kofa defeats Lake Havasu 59-57 in OT
Varsity Girls’ Basketball: Kofa defeats Lake Havasu 33-27
Wrestling: Lake Havasu defeats ALA-Queen Creek 42-36 and Apache Junction 54-18, Cococino defeats Lake Havasu 44-24
Freshman Kailyn Gilbert scored a career-high 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting, Madison Connor hit five 3-pointers and finished with a career-best 22 points and No. 15 Arizona beat Cal Baptist 83-61 at the San Diego Thanksgiving Tournament. Jade Loville hit a jumper and Connor took a steal coast-to-coast for a layup, then hit a 3-pointer that gave Arizona a 14-point lead with 8 minutes to play. Connor scored the last of her 10 fourth-quarter points when she made a 3-pointer and jumper 38 seconds apart make it 73-59 with 4:30 remaining and the Wildcats led by double figures the rest of the way. Trinity San Antonio finished with 17 points for the Lancers and Lesila Finau added 10 points and a career-high 13 rebounds.
Devan Cambridge scored 14 points and Warren Washington scored 14 making all five of his shot attempts and Arizona State beat Alcorn State 76-54. After Dominic Brewton made two foul shots to bring the Braves within 48-43 with 10:06 left, Arizona State (6-1) proceeded to outscore Alcorn State 28-11 the rest of the way to secure the win. Reserve Dekedran Thorn scored 19 points shooting 5 for 8 from 3-point range, fellow reserve Brewton scored 13 and Jeremiah Kendall grabbed 10 rebounds for the Braves.
