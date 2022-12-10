Friday Dec. 9
LHHS varsity girls soccer: Cactus Shadows defeats Lake Havasu 2-1
DJ Horne scored 22 points with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals and Arizona State pulled away from SMU in the second half for a 75-57 victory on. SMU went 7 of 14 from distance to take a 33-28 halftime lead and the Sun Devils finished the half 4 of 16 on 3s. Then the script flipped with Arizona State making 6 of 8 behind the arc while SMU was 2 of 10 in the second half. Zhuric Phelps had 19 points for Mustangs.
No. 13 Maryland is off to a fast start in its first season under Kevin Willard. The Terrapins made the week's biggest climb in Monday's latest AP Top 25 poll. That came after a win against a ranked Illinois team in Big Ten play. The Terrapins have a marquee game this weekend against No. 7 Tennessee in New York. That's part of a three-game stretch that includes matchups with Wisconsin and No. 19 UCLA. The week's AP Top 25 schedule also features No. 1 Houston hosting No. 8 Alabama and No. 2 Texas facing Illinois in New York.
Baker Mayfield threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds to play to cap a 98-yard drive, and the Los Angeles Rams’ brand-new quarterback led two TD drives late in the fourth quarter of a shocking 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Just two days after the Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers from Carolina, the former No. 1 pick went 22 of 35 for 230 yards and snapped the defending Super Bowl champions’ six-game losing streak in dramatic fashion. Josh Jacobs rushed for 99 yards and the only touchdown for the Raiders, whose three-game winning streak ended in humiliating fashion.
