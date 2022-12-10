DJ Horne scored 22 points with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals and Arizona State pulled away from SMU in the second half for a 75-57 victory on. SMU went 7 of 14 from distance to take a 33-28 halftime lead and the Sun Devils finished the half 4 of 16 on 3s. Then the script flipped with Arizona State making 6 of 8 behind the arc while SMU was 2 of 10 in the second half. Zhuric Phelps had 19 points for Mustangs.