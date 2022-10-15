Wednesday 10/12
Boys’ Cross Country: Lee Williams 21, Lake Havasu 44, Kingman 65
2) Nathan Merrill 17:24,5) Alex Gallegos 18:39, 10) Brett McMillan 20:26, 13) Tanner Bentley 21:38, 16) Colt Weiss 22:18, 17) Raymond Escobedo 22:41, 18) Carter Owens 22:44, 22) Michael Balog 24:05, 23) Cody Griess 24:08, and 14) Dylan Hagest 29:33
Girls’ Cross Country: Lee Williams 27 Lake Havasu 28
1) Katie Bell 21:39, 3) Celeste Switzer 22:34, 5) Lorena Hansen 24:21, 10) Rilee Thuneman 24:46, 11) Makenna Wiese 24:53, 18) Athena Conway 26:05, 19) Emily Jackson 26:13 22) Taylor Smith 27:15, 24) Brooklyn Usinowicz 30:06, 27) Jade Weiss 34:22
Thursday 10/13
JV Football: Havasu 29, Gila Ridge 14
Hunter Cisneros 2 TDs, Sebastian Hernandez 1 TD, Jesse Thompson 1 TD
The Seattle Seahawks will host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday with both teams trying to get back to .500 for the season. Both teams are coming off painful losses with Seattle losing a shootout at New Orleans and Arizona stumbling at home against Philadelphia. The big question for Seattle will be can its run defense improve and in a hurry. Seattle has the worst run defense in the NFL after giving up 235 yards rushing last week to New Orleans. But the Cardinals are banged up at running back with James Conner and Darrel Williams uncertain to play.
