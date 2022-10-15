The Seattle Seahawks will host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday with both teams trying to get back to .500 for the season. Both teams are coming off painful losses with Seattle losing a shootout at New Orleans and Arizona stumbling at home against Philadelphia. The big question for Seattle will be can its run defense improve and in a hurry. Seattle has the worst run defense in the NFL after giving up 235 yards rushing last week to New Orleans. But the Cardinals are banged up at running back with James Conner and Darrel Williams uncertain to play.