Tues 10/4
Varsity Volleyball: Canyon View defeats Lake Havasu 25-17, 25-15, 25-12
Thurs 10/6
Varsity Volleyball: Lake Havasu defeats La Joya Community 3-2
Saturday 10/8
Boys’ Cross Country: Lake Havasu 30, Kingman Academy 46, Kingman 53
2) Nathan Merrill 17:34, 3) Alex Gallegos 18:37, 6) Brett McMillan 19:49, 10) Tanner Bentley 21:37, 11) Colt Weiss 22:06, 12) Japen Patel 22:16, 14) Michael Balog 22:57, 18) Raymond Escobedo 24:04, 21) Cody Griess 25:26, and 14) Dylan Hagest 29:35
Girls’ Cross Country: Lake Havasu 15
1) Katie Bell 20:58, 2) Celeste Switzer 22:23, 3) Lorena Hansen 23:46, 5) Rilee Thuneman 24:27, 7) Makenna Wiese 25:44, 9) Emily Jackson 26:54, 14) Athena Conway 30:04, 16) Brooklyn Usinowicz 31:02, 17) Taylor Smith 31:53, 18) Jade Weiss 32:45
