Wednesday Dec. 7
LHHS varsity boys basketball: Mohave defeats Lake Havasu 53-41
Thank you for reading!
Wednesday Dec. 7
LHHS varsity boys basketball: Mohave defeats Lake Havasu 53-41
LHHS JV boys basketball: Lake Havasu defeats Mohave 36-17
LHHS freshman boys basketball: Mohave defeats Lake Havasu 34-24
LHHS varsity girls basketball: Mohave defeats Lake Havasu 64-18
LHHS wrestling: Lake Havasu lost 43-42 to Auga Fria in criteria, Lake Havasu defeats
Lee Williams 58-18, Lake Havasu defeats Prescott 54-27, Lake Havasu defeats ALA-West Foothills 56-15
Quarterbacks Stetson Bennett of Georgia, Max Duggan of TCU, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Caleb Williams of Southern California are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy. The award given to the outstanding player in college football is determined by a vote of more than 900 sports journalists and past winners. It will be presented Saturday night at the Lincoln Center in New York. Williams and Stroud also are finalists for the Maxwell Award as the top performer in the college game. Williams, Stroud and Duggan also are up for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.
The active Philadelphia Phillies have added Taijuan Walker to their rotation, agreeing to a $72 million, four-year contract with the right-hander. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical. It was the second major free-agent score for the Phillies at the winter meetings after they reeled in shortstop Trea Turner on Monday with a $300 million, 11-year deal. Walker and Turner join a Phillies team that made it to the World Series this year before losing to the Houston Astros.
Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling were passed over by a Baseball Hall of Fame committee that elected former big league slugger Fred McGriff to Cooperstown on Sunday. It was the first time that Bonds, Clemens and Schilling had faced a Hall committee since their 10th and final appearances on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot. Bonds and Clemens have been accused of using performance-enhancing drugs, and support for Schilling dropped after he made hateful remarks toward Muslims, transgender people, reporters and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.