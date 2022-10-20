Tuesday 10/18
Girls’ Golf: Lake Havasu 178, Lee Williams 218
Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for an 11-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals 19-9. The Seahawks jumped into a share of the lead in the NFC West with San Francisco, which lost earlier Sunday at Atlanta. Both teams are 3-3. Walker took over as Seattle’s feature back because of Rashaad Penny’s season-ending broken leg. He had a season-most 21 carries for 97 yards. Kyler Murray completed 23 of 37 passes for 222 yards with an interception, while rushing for 100 yards for the Cardinals, who struggled all day to finish drives. Arizona fell to 2-4.
Joey Logano became the first driver to qualify for NASCAR’s championship finale by using fresh tires to chase down Ross Chastain and win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Logano used a late pit stop for new tires in a Team Penske attempt to give him a shot at the win. The new Goodyears helped him drive through the field and earn one of the four slots in next month's finale at Phoenix. With two races remaining to set the title field, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Christopher Bell are below the cut line.
