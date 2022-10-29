Friday 10/28
Boys’ Cross Country: Lake Havasu 33, Lee Williams 34, Kingman 61, Parker INC
1) Nathan Merrill 17:01, 3) Alex Gallegos 17:31, 7) Brett McMillan 19:15, 10) Tanner Bentley 19:59, 14) Carter Owens 21:02, 15) Colt Weiss 21:06, 16) Raymond Escobedo 21:39, 19) Michael Balog 22:37, 20) Japen Patel 22:39, 24) Cody Griess 24:01, 26) Dylan Hagest 27:36
Girls’ Cross Country: Lee Williams 27, Lake Havasu 32, Kingman and Parker INC
1)Celeste Switzer 21:20, 2) Lorena Hansen 21:52, 6) Rilee Thuneman 23:06, 13) Emily Jackson 23:58, 14) Makenna Wiese 24:23, 17) Taylor Smith 26:00, 19) Athena Conway 26:31, 20) Brooklyn Usinowicz 26:52, 22) Jade Wiese 29:48
