NOTE: All schedules are still subject to change, both prior to and during the season. Football and volleyball schedules have not been released by the Arizona Interscholastic Association yet.
GIRLS GOLF
Date Opponent Location
Aug. 31, 2 p.m. Canyon View, Willow Canyon, Millennium Tuscany Falls, West Course
Sept. 2, 2 p.m. Sunrise Mountain, Lee Williams Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course
Sept.9, 3 p.m. Mingus Union, Kingman Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course
Sept. 10, 3 p.m. Kingman, Prescott Antelope Hills Golf Course
Sept. 21, 3 p.m. Canyon View, Tolleson Union, Valley Vista Grandview Golf Course
Sept. 23, 2 p.m. Kingman, Lee Williams Lake Havasu Golf Club, East Course
Sept. 24, 3 p.m. Desert Edge, Gila Ridge, Millennium Lake Havasu Golf Club, East Course
Oct. 5, 3 p.m. Verrado, Youngker Sundance Golf Course
Oct. 7, 3 p.m. Lee Williams, Kingman Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course
Oct. 14, 3 p.m. Prescott, Kingman Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course
BOYS GOLF
Date Opponent Location
Sept. 8, 3 p.m. Dysart, Desert Edge Palm Valley Golf Club, Palms
Sept. 15, 3 p.m. Auga Fria, La Joya Community, Copper Canyon Peoria Pines Golf Course
Sept. 17, 3 p.m. Dysart, Willow Canyon Lake Havasu High School
Sept. 18 Lake Powell Invitational Lake Powell National Golf Course
Sept. 22, 3 p.m. Buckeye Union, Sierra Linda Coldwater Golf Course
Oct. 2-3 Lake Havasu Golf Invite Lake Havasu Golf Club
Oct. 15, 3 p.m. Kingman, Lee Williams, Mohave Lake Havasu High School
CROSS COUNTRY
Date Opponent Location
Sept. 9, 4 p.m. Kingman, Kingman Academy, Mohave, 2 more Lee Williams High School
Sept. 16, 4 p.m. Kingman, Kingman Academy, Lee Williams, 2 more Parker High School
Sept. 23, 4 p.m. Kingman Academy, Lee Williams, Mohave, 2 more Kingman High School
Sept. 26 Mark Weston Invite Bridgewater Golf Course
Sept. 30 Ray Reynolds Invite Windsor Beach
Oct. 3 Tiger Invitational Kingman Academy High School
Oct. 24, 8 a.m. Kingman, Kingman Academy, Laughlin (NV), 3 more Mohave High School
Oct. 28, 4 p.m. Kingman Academy, Lee Williams, Mohave, 2 more Kingman High School
SWIMMING & DIVING
Date Opponent Location
Sept. 17, 4 p.m. Chandler Lake Havasu Aquatic Center
Sept. 24, 4 p.m. Coronado, Kofa Lake Havasu Aquatic Center
Oct. 1, 4 p.m. San Luis Lake Havasu Aquatic Center
Oct. 15, 4 p.m. Kingman, Kingman Academy, Lee Williams Lake Havasu Aquatic Center
Oct. 22, 4 p.m. Mohave Lake Havasu Aquatic Center
