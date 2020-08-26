NOTE: All schedules are still subject to change, both prior to and during the season. Football and volleyball schedules have not been released by the Arizona Interscholastic Association yet.

GIRLS GOLF

Date Opponent Location

Aug. 31, 2 p.m. Canyon View, Willow Canyon, Millennium Tuscany Falls, West Course

Sept. 2, 2 p.m. Sunrise Mountain, Lee Williams Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course

Sept.9, 3 p.m. Mingus Union, Kingman Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course

Sept. 10, 3 p.m. Kingman, Prescott Antelope Hills Golf Course

Sept. 21, 3 p.m. Canyon View, Tolleson Union, Valley Vista Grandview Golf Course

Sept. 23, 2 p.m. Kingman, Lee Williams Lake Havasu Golf Club, East Course

Sept. 24, 3 p.m. Desert Edge, Gila Ridge, Millennium Lake Havasu Golf Club, East Course

Oct. 5, 3 p.m. Verrado, Youngker Sundance Golf Course

Oct. 7, 3 p.m. Lee Williams, Kingman Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course

Oct. 14, 3 p.m. Prescott, Kingman Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course

BOYS GOLF

Date Opponent Location

Sept. 8, 3 p.m. Dysart, Desert Edge Palm Valley Golf Club, Palms

Sept. 15, 3 p.m. Auga Fria, La Joya Community, Copper Canyon Peoria Pines Golf Course

Sept. 17, 3 p.m. Dysart, Willow Canyon Lake Havasu High School

Sept. 18 Lake Powell Invitational Lake Powell National Golf Course

Sept. 22, 3 p.m. Buckeye Union, Sierra Linda Coldwater Golf Course

Oct. 2-3 Lake Havasu Golf Invite Lake Havasu Golf Club

Oct. 15, 3 p.m. Kingman, Lee Williams, Mohave Lake Havasu High School

CROSS COUNTRY

Date Opponent Location

Sept. 9, 4 p.m. Kingman, Kingman Academy, Mohave, 2 more Lee Williams High School

Sept. 16, 4 p.m. Kingman, Kingman Academy, Lee Williams, 2 more Parker High School

Sept. 23, 4 p.m. Kingman Academy, Lee Williams, Mohave, 2 more Kingman High School

Sept. 26 Mark Weston Invite Bridgewater Golf Course

Sept. 30 Ray Reynolds Invite Windsor Beach

Oct. 3 Tiger Invitational Kingman Academy High School

Oct. 24, 8 a.m. Kingman, Kingman Academy, Laughlin (NV), 3 more Mohave High School

Oct. 28, 4 p.m. Kingman Academy, Lee Williams, Mohave, 2 more Kingman High School

SWIMMING & DIVING

Date Opponent Location

Sept. 17, 4 p.m. Chandler Lake Havasu Aquatic Center

Sept. 24, 4 p.m. Coronado, Kofa Lake Havasu Aquatic Center

Oct. 1, 4 p.m. San Luis Lake Havasu Aquatic Center

Oct. 15, 4 p.m. Kingman, Kingman Academy, Lee Williams Lake Havasu Aquatic Center

Oct. 22, 4 p.m. Mohave Lake Havasu Aquatic Center

